Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYA. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

