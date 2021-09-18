Patientory Price Reaches $0.0192 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $309.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00130647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.