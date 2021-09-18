Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

