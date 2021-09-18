Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,625 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $60,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,122,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

MAA traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.48. 1,171,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

