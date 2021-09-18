Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,410 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $100,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

