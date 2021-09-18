Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $146.23 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,722 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $146,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.58.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $260.53. 7,049,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

