Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $118,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 90.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Synopsys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 62.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,468 shares of company stock valued at $110,350,277. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Synopsys stock traded down $9.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.54. 2,041,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $269.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

