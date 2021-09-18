Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. 13,741,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

