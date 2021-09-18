Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $555.00 at BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $509.00 to $555.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $506.13.

PANW stock opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.23. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

