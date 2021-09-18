Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,546.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,546 ($20.20) and last traded at GBX 1,534.20 ($20.04), with a volume of 237641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,478 ($19.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,399.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,207.06.

In other news, insider Siyamak Rasty acquired 2,235 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

