Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Up 99.0% in August

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 1,250,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,230. Outbrain has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.99.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.