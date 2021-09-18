Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Up 99.0% in August

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of OB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 1,250,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,230. Outbrain has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.99.
Outbrain Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.