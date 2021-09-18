Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Update

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,231. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 691,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

