Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.59

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 140786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.
OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$925.94 million and a PE ratio of -51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09.
About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
