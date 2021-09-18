Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,069,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,012. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

