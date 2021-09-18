Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 10,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

