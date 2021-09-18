Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of Opsens stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.06. 35,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Opsens has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.