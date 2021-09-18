Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,750.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $6,750.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

