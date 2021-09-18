Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

