Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
