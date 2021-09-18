OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.09. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

