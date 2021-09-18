Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the August 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
