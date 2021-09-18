Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the August 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 667,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 72,839 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 97,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 100,447 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

