Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 113,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 831,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

NYSE JFR opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

