Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.15. 178,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,146. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

