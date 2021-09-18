Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NRILY traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

