Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

