Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NRIM stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $241.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.