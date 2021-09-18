Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.91.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

