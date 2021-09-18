Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $58.20 on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,778.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,478.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

