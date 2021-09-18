Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock worth $273,249,830. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $60.42. 9,419,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,995,707. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.