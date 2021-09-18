NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $213.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. NIKE has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

