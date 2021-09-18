NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6,384.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 781,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after buying an additional 769,751 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. 15,390,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

