NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NXE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 5,218,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,670. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

