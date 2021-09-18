New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,276 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Beazer Homes USA worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

