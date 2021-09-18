New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,155 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The York Water were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The York Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The York Water by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in The York Water by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $582.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

