New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $577,000 Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Accel Entertainment worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $937,043 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.