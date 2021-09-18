New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $524,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $703.60 million, a PE ratio of -66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAND. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

