New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Uranium Energy worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,220 shares of company stock valued at $306,072 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

