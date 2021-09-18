New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.