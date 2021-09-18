New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kopin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 118.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $508.68 million, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

