New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 21,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,617. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 285,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

