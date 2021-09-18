New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

NGD opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

