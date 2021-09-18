Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.66. 171,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $345.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

