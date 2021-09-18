Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.66. The company had a trading volume of 171,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.