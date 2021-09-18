Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

