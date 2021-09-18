Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $322.80 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day moving average is $251.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,225,829 shares of company stock valued at $342,904,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.