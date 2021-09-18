Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Name Change Token has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $105,288.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,510,076 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

