Myriad Price Hits $0.0029 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Myriad has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $7,388.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,798,392,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

