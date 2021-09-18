Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $92,000 Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,859,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $4,632,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $913.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $119.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

