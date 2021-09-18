Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $737.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.31, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

