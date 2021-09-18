MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €209.92 ($246.97).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €189.75 ($223.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €201.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €204.45.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.