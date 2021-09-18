Morgan Stanley Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 740,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

